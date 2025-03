23 Mar. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dynamo Makhachkala player Ilya Kirsh played for the Russian national youth team in a friendly match against Colombia.

The defender of the Dagestani club were the number four jersey and played the entire 90 minutes on the field.

It should be added that the Russians lost this match, with the only goal scored at the end of the second half.