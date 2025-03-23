Traffic to be restricted due to football match in Tbilisi

23 Mar. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Tbilisi due to today's UEFA Nations League playoff football match, the mayor's office of the Georgian capital reported.

In particular, from 14:00 (13:00 Moscow time) until the end of the game, drivers will not be able to drive along Akaki Tsereteli Avenue and Georgiy Tsabadze, Mayakovsky, Kipiani and Metreveli Streets. Citizens are advised to choose alternative routes.

Let us remind you that Tbilisi will host a match between the national teams of Georgia and Armenia today. The first match took place in Yerevan on Thursday and ended in a 3-0 victory of the Georgian team.