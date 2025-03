23 Mar. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In western Georgia, a man killed his neighbour during an argument, local media reported.

The murder took place in the village of Shuagora in the Imereti region.

According to preliminary reports, a conflict occurred between two residents of the republic. During the altercation, one of them took out a gun and shot at his opponent. The victim died from the wound he received.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. The shooter was detainedat the scene.