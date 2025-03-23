Istanbul Mayor addresses supporters after arrest

23 Mar. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu addressed his supporters via social media, urging them not to lose hope and not to be discouraged now.

"Never be sad, never be despondent, never lose hope. We will, hand in hand, uproot this blow, this black stain on our democracy",

Ekrem İmamoğlu said.

According to him, the time when those responsible for his imprisonment will be held accountable - both in this world and in the hereafter - will come.

"I stand tall, I will never bow. Everything will be fine",

the Istanbul mayor said.

Let us remind you that Imamoglu was detained on March 19. It sparked mass protests in his support across the country. Today, the mayor was arrested.