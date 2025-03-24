Karasin and Beseda arrive to Riyadh for consultations with U.S.

24 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian delegation has arrived in the Saudi capital to take part in the scheduled consultations of the Russian and U.S. expert groups, with the meeting set to begin on Monday morning, chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin said.

"The [Russian] delegation has arrived in Riyadh, and the talks will begin tomorrow morning," Karasin told TASS yesterday.

The Russian delegation will be led by Karasin and Sergey Beseda, an advisor to the FSB director.

Earlier, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reported that the US and Russia would discuss in Saudi Arabia the cessation of hostilities in the Black Sea and the resumption of trade transportation through its waters.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced earlier that Russian and U.S. experts would hold consultations in Riyadh on March 24.