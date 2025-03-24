Russia doubles its exports to Azerbaijan

24 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan stood at $997.941 mln in January-February 2025, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

The trade turnover between the two countries equaled $591.254 mln in January-February 2024. Growth therefore totaled 68.8%.

According to customs data, Azerbaijan’s exports to Russia dropped by 2.7% in January-February 2025 to $150.868 mln, which is 2.7% less than in the same period of 2024, while imports from Russia increased by 1.9 times to $847.072 mln, marking an increase of $410.9 million or 94.2% year-on-year.

Russia ranks third among trade partners of Azerbaijan after two months of this year. The share of trade operations with Russia totaled 11.21% of the country’s trade turnover in the reporting period.

The trade turnover between the two countries grew by 10.1% annually as of the end of 2024 to $4.8 bln.

Export operations with Russia for this period accounted for 31.09% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

The volume of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan for the reporting period amounted to $8.9 billion.

Of the trade turnover, exports accounted for $4.8 billion and imports for $4.1 billion, which is 0.3% less and 69.2% more than a year ago.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus amounted to $628 million.