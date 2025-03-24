U.S. demands complete closure of Iran's nuclear program

24 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is calling on Iran to give up its entire nuclear program or face the consequences, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said.

Waltz said it was time for Iran to "walk away completely" from its pursuit of nuclear weapons, pushing for a "full dismantlement".

"This isn't some kind of, you know, kind of tit-for-tat that we had under the Obama administration or Biden. This is the full program. Give it up or there will be consequences," Waltz said.

According to him, the Trump administration wants Iran to give up its nuclear program "in a way that the entire world can see."

"If [Iran] had nuclear weapons, the entire Middle East would explode in an arms race. That is completely unacceptable to our national security," Waltz said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran will act based on its own interests regardless of what U.S. President Donald Trump expects.