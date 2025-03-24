Russia and U.S. holding another meeting in Riyadh

24 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Delegations of Russia and the United States have started negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict in Riyadh today.

The Russian delegation at the consultations will be represented by Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin and Advisor to the Director of the Federal Security Service Sergey Beseda.

The U.S. delegation is expected to be represented by policy planning director at the State Department Michael Anton, as well as advisers to the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg and U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Earlier, Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said the bilateral talks will be mainly to study the prospects for the possible implementation of the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

In turn, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said a possible resumption of the Black Sea initiative and other aspects of a Ukraine settlement will be discussed at upcoming negotiations.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said the United States is expecting to see "real progress" at the next round of peace talks.