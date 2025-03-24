Several Iranian provinces facing water crisis

24 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is a significant decline in Iran's groundwater resources and reservoir levels, as well as the ongoing water crisis and drought.

Iran's Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi warned of a water crisis in the provinces of Isfahan, Tehran, Razavi Khorasan and Yazd.

According to him, five consecutive years of drought have led to a decline in the country’s water reserves.

Moreover, Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars, Hamedan, Hormozgan and Khuzestan are also experiencing the highest levels of water stress in Iran, ISNA reported.

In recent weeks, warnings about water shortages, emptying dam capacities, and the worsening drought crisis have intensified.

Earlier, it was reported the usable volume of the Karaj Dam reservoir has been reduced to nearly half, with a large portion consisting of dead volume and sediment.