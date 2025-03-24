E3 group promises to pressure U.S. over Iran sanctions removal

The United Kingdom, Germany and France have pledged to exert influence on the United States regarding the issue of lifting sanctions on Iran, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Khabar-e Online.

"We are negotiating with the three European countries based on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to reach the same formula, as well as to strengthen trust in the nuclear program and lift Western sanctions. These sanctions are in the hands of the Americans, not the Europeans. The Europeans say they will fight the Americans on this issue," Abbas Araghchi said.