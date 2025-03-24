Kremlin reveals details of Putin-Trump meeting preparations

24 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that Russian and U.S. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could have other contacts in recent months in addition to those officially announced.

"We are informing you about the conversations that we know about, but we cannot rule out everything else," Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Talking to the journalist Peskov also noted that the meeting between the two presidents must be carefully prepared and requires difficult technical negotiations first.