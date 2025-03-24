Turkey limits travel in and out of Istanbul province

24 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Istanbul governor's office restricted entry into the Istanbul province, Turkey’s largest metropolis and financial hub.

“Individuals, groups, and vehicles from districts within our province or neighboring provinces, who are likely to participate in illegal actions either individually or collectively, will not be allowed to enter or exit our province using provincial routes,” the statement reads.

The public demonstration ban, which has been in place since Wednesday in the province, was also extended for another four days until March 27.

An Istanbul court formally arrested suspended Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu early Sunday on corruption charges. Rallies and marches in support for Imamoglu were held in Turksih cities.