Georgia thrashes Armenia in Nations League

24 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia secured their Nations League status with a 6-1 drubbing of Armenia to complete a 9-1 aggregate thrashing.

Leading 3-0 from the Thursday’s first leg in the group B/C play-off, the Georgians quickly killed off any remote hopes of a comeback and had stormed into a 5-0 half-time lead in Tbilisi on March 23.

Otar Kiteishvili, via a big deflection off Varazdat Haroyan, and a strike from Georges Mikautadze had the Georgians 5-0 inside 14 minutes before the Watford attacker got in on the act after 23 minutes, showing trademark quick feet to get a pass on his left foot before drilling home a low finish to score his 11th goal for his country.

After Kitieishvili and Mikautadze had made it 5-0 by the 35th minute and with the outcome done and dusted, Chakvetadze was replaced at half-time.

Edgar Sevikyan pulled one back for Armenia three minutes after the restart, before Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia completed the scoring just after the hour to ensure his nation remain in Nations League B.