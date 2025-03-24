Steve Witkoff deems U.S.-Iran war as possible

24 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said President Donald Trump is focused on avoiding military conflict with Iran and is keen on pursuing dialogue and building trust.

"We don't need to solve everything militarily. Our signal to Iran is let's sit down and see if we can, through dialogue, through diplomacy, get to the right place. If we can, we are prepared to do that. And if we can't, the alternative is not a great alternative," Steve Witkoff said.

The White House's national security advisor, Mike Waltz, said the U.S. sought "full dismantlement" of Iran's nuclear program.

Earlier, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi cautioned that talks with the U.S. are impossible unless Washington changes its pressure policy.