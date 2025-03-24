Armenia expects visa facilitation from EU

24 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next stage of Armenia-EU negotiations on visa liberalization will be held in April, yet the specific date remains unknown for now, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said.

"The negotiations began in December 2024. The next stage is due on April 7-11, 2025, during a visit of the second EU delegation. We are rather well prepared for this process," Hovhannisyan said.

According to him, the process is active, but it is impossible to say when exactly it might end.