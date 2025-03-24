Russia's tourist traffic to Turkey declines in winter - ATOR

24 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tourist traffic from Russia to Turkey dropped by 13% during the last winter compared with the same period in the previous year to 577,000 visits, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported.

"The tourist flow of Russians to Turkey declined by 13% during the three winter months of 2024-2025 compared with the same period in 2023-2024. The largest decrease by 17.5% was registered in February," the report reads.

The tourist flow decreased by 10.5% in December 2024, and by 11.6% in January 2025.

Overall, the tourist traffic from Russia to Turkey fell to 577,192 visits in the past winter season.