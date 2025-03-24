Israel gears up for major ground offensive in Gaza - report

24 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli authorities are planning a large-scale military ground offensive operation in the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the daily’s sources, Israel is planning a major ground offensive in Gaza in the belief that capturing and holding swaths of territory will allow them to finally defeat Hamas.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed military operations in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave breaking the ceasefire established in January. Earlier, Hamas rejected proposals put forward at the talks by mediators.