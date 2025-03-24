5.0-magnitude earthquake occurs in southeastern Iran

24 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in southeastern Iran on Monday, March 24, according to local media reports.

The tremors measured 5.0 on the Richter scale, with epicenter located 56 km northeast of the city of Hojedk in Kerman Province.

The earthquake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 10,000 meters.

There have been no information about casualties or damage.

Let us recall that last week, several earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.5 to 5 occurred in the Natanz region, where nuclear facilities are located. However, no nuclear facility was damaged as a result of the tremors.