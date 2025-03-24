More than a thousand people detained in Türkiye since beginning of protests

24 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Police officers in Türkiye have detained more than 1,130 participants in the rallies that have engulfed the country's major cities since March 19, the republic’s Interior Minister announced on his social media pages.

"During these actions, acid, stones, sticks, firecrackers, hammers, axes and knives have been seized. Legal proceedings are ongoing against those who attack the police, damage public property and threaten the safety of our people",

Ali Yerlikaya said.

The minister noted that 123 police officers had been injured in the protests since the middle of last week.

Earlier, reports indicated that about 100 protesters were detained after yesterday's rally in Istanbul.