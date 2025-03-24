Azerbaijan joins D-8

24 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has officially joined the D-8 (Developing-8) Economic Cooperation Organization, the organization's press service reported.

According to the report, Baku submitted the ratified charter documents to the organization's leadership on March 19, finalizing Azerbaijan's accession to the economic alliance. The documents were approved by the country's parliament in early March and subsequently signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijan has become the ninth member of the trade and economic union. The organization noted the importance of Baku's membership, emphasizing that it will provide new opportunities for development.