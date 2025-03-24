24 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia will continue to receive support from the Hungarian government despite pressure from other EU countries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said after a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Bochorishvili, in Budapest.

He emphasized that double standards are particularly evident in Georgia's case due to the conservative position of the country's leadership, which also advocates for peace.

"That is why Brussels imposes all sorts of restrictions against it",

Péter Szijjártó said.

Let us remind you that today, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili arrived in Budapest to discuss bilateral relations and the future of Tbilisi in the EU. She will also participate in the Conference of Ambassadors.