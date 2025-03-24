Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers discuss development of relations

24 Mar. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, March 24, the Russian Foreign Minister held a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart. Both ministries reported this on their websites.

During the conversation, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan reviewed current aspects of the bilateral agenda. In particular, they emphasized the importance of maintaining contacts between Moscow and Yerevan at various levels.

The ministers also touched on issues related to the regional and international agenda.

"The ministers noted the progress in agreeing on the text of the peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku, which was highly praised in Moscow. They also discussed the schedule and substantive content of the upcoming interstate contacts",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition to this, Lavrov and Mirzoyan discussed the political consultations that the ministries of the two countries held last week.