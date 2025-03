24 Mar. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian airline Shirak Avia, based at the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, is expanding its route network. In May, it will launch flights on the Yerevan-Krasnoyarsk-Yerevan route, the Tourism Committee of Armenia announced on social media.

The airline's first flight is scheduled for May 10, with departures carried out on Saturdays, NEWS.am reports.

Details regarding departure and arrival times, flight duration and ticket prices have not yet been announced.