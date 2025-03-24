Avalanche danger extended for a week in Almaty region

24 Mar. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's regional Department of Emergency Situations has announced that the avalanche threat in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan will remain in effect from March 24 to March 30.

"The Department of Emergency Situations urges citizens, tourists and vacationers to avoid snowy slopes due to the risk of avalanches, and also to observe all safety measures and behavior in mountainous areas",

the Regional Department of Emergency Situations announced.

It should be noted that the authorities have been warning about avalanche risks in the region as well as the need to avoid going out onto the ice, which has become significantly thinner since March 17.

Snowfall and rain are forecast in Almaty region on March 25.