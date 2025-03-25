Azerbaijan to showcase at Russia Halal expo exhibition

25 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan will participate in the Russia Halal Expo exhibition to be held in Kazan, Tatarstan Republic, on May 14-16.

Relevant work has started in this regard at the Construction and Supply Union Limited Liability Company of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

Meanwhile, the company is looking for a company to install an exhibition stand in connection with participation in the event.

The company forecasted that the installation of the exhibition stand would cost 351,956 manat.

The areas covered by the exhibition include food, non-alcoholic beverages and industrial sectors, education, and tourism services.