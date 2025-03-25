Crew of ships detained in Eritrea returns to Azerbaijan

25 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The crew of the ships detained in Eritrea since November has been brought back to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Eighteen members of the crew of the CMS Pahlavan, CMS Igid, and CMS-3 vessels have been returned to Azerbaijan with the coordination of the republic's Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, as well as the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company.

The ministry noted that during the crew's stay in Eritrea, consular support was provided through the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ethiopia, and appropriate measures were taken to meet their needs in an orderly manner.