Iran says no to ‘direct’ talks with U.S. 

25 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran said it will never engage in direct negotiations with the United States under the pressure of maximum sanctions and threats.

"As long as no significant change is observed in the approach of the opposite side towards the Iranian people, our policy will be clear and unchangeable,” Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

He added that no direct negotiations are on Iran’s agenda as the U.S. is leveling accusations against the country on a daily basis.

“However, the path of indirect negotiations remains open,” Araghchi said.

The top Iranian diplomat added that Iran would not waste any opportunity to safeguard national interests.