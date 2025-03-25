Israel ready to consider military solution to Iranian nuclear program issue

25 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is prepared to consider a military approach to the concern of Iran’s nuclear program, Acting Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi said in an interview with TASS.

When asked if Israel was ready to pursue military options to resolve the issue, he said: "All options."

Discussing a recent phone call between the leaders of Russia and the US, Ben Zvi pointed out that it was promising as long as words led to real action.

"A thing to remember is that Russia actually maintains close cooperation with Iran. If Russia is capable of ensuring the suspension of Iran’s nuclear program through this cooperation, then it’s really a very important step, and yes, it is promising," Alexander Ben Zvi said.

He noted that Washington will always take steps in this direction.