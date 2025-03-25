Hakan Fidan embarks on two-day official visit to Washington

25 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will go on a two-day official visit to Washington today to discuss bilateral ties as well as the latest developments in Syria and Gaza, marking the first bilateral visit under the new U.S. administration.

Fidan will meet with his United States counterpart Marco Rubio and other officials, planning strategic steps that can be taken in Turkish-U.S. relations as well as upcoming visits on the level of leaders, Anadolu reported.

Türkiye's top diplomat is expected to voice the perspectives and expectations of Türkiye, including lifting sanctions in Syria and developing cooperation between Ankara and Washington on humanitarian aid as well as the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

Furthermore, Fidan will voice that cooperation must also be strengthened on dissolving YPG/PKK elements under the roof of the SDF and the struggle against other terrorist organizations, including FETÖ.

On bilateral issues, Fidan will advocate for Türkiye's removal from the CAATSA sanctions. He will urge his counterpart to initiate collaborative efforts to lift the sanctions on Türkiye and facilitate the country's return to the F-35 fighter jet program.

Fidan will highlight the importance of aligning defense industry cooperation with geopolitical realities and assert that trade volume could increase to $100 billion if restrictions on defense industries are lifted.