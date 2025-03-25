Probe opened into concert fees of Ankara council

25 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ankara Metropolitan Municipality announced that Turkish authorities greenlit an investigation into the alleged loss of public funds through concerts organized by the municipality.

The municipality, run by the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), came under fire when media reports claimed it either inflated prices paid to singers for concerts or genuinely paid high fees to singers far above usual fees.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş was criticized for excessive spending during Republic Day celebrations in 2024. Yavaş announced that they would “investigate” the matter.

The municipality said that authorities did not order an investigation of 97 other concerts organized by the municipality, citing a lack of suspected irregularities, and the probe was authorized for 33 concerts on allegation of misuse of public funds.

The statement said that the culture and arts events organized by the municipality between 2021 and 2024 were already being inspected by authorities, and “nothing negative” came out of those inspections by a court tasked with inspecting municipal accounts and the Interior Ministry.

It also said nine municipal officials would be investigated as part of inspection. Authorities, meanwhile, said there was no direct investigation into Yavaş himself in the case and inspections were "routine."