Karasin assesses talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

25 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting held between the Russian and U.S. delegations in Saudi Arabia was complex but useful for the two countries, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin said.

"The dialogue was detailed and complex but quite useful for us and for the Americans," Karasin said.

According to him, the sides discussed numerous issues, TASS reported.

The senator added that talks between Russia and the U.S. will continue and involve the United Nations Organization and other countries.

"In general, there has been an impression of such a constructive dialogue that is needed and is necessary. The Americans are also interested in that," Karasin said.

On March 24, Russia and the U.S. held more than 12-hour-long talks in Riyadh to discuss resolving the Ukraine conflict.