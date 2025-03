25 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three people were wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in central Istanbul yesterday, local media reported.

A gunman opened fire on a customer inside the restaurant, triggering a shootout as another individual returned fire. The exchange of gunfire left two people wounded, while a child was injured by shattered glass.

The incident took place in the bustling Mecidiyekoy neighborhood of the Sisli district.

Police were deployed to the scene. An investigation into the incident has been launched.