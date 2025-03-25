Egypt suggests repeating first stage of Gaza ceasefire deal

25 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Egypt has floated a new proposal aimed at restoring the Gaza ceasefire deal, the Palestinian Ma'an news agency reported.

The Egyptian proposal includes a timeline for a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza in exchange for the release of remaining hostages.

The Egyptian plan calls for Hamas to release five Israeli hostages each week, with Israel implementing the second phase of the ceasefire after the first week.

Hamas would release five living hostages in return for Israel allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and a weekslong pause in the fighting.