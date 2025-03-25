Number of Ufa-Sochi flights to increase

25 Mar. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian airline Aeroflot will start operating direct flights from Ufa to Sochi in June, the airline's press service reported.

According to the company's statement, planes from Ufa will also fly to Antalya in Türkiye and the Chinese city of Sanya.

The airline Rossiya will also fly from Ufa to Sochi. In addition to this, flights to St. Petersburg, Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh are planned.

Meanwhile, Pobeda Airlines is preparing flights from Ufa to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi.

Earlier, UTair announced that from June 2, flights from the capital of Bashkortostan to Sochi would be operated five times a week.