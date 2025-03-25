25 Mar. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The speaker of the Georgian parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, revealed the name of the American politician who, against the backdrop of the special operation in Ukraine, called on Tbilisi to conflict with Russia.

According to Shalva Papuashvili, this politician is the current member of the Democratic Party, Evelyn Farkas.

He noted that Georgia was called on "not to miss the moment" and actively join the anti-Russian sanctions.

Papuashvili also said that during the closed-door meetings, Western politicians and diplomats had even stronger anti-Russian sentiments.