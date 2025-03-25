Number of security guards for private individuals in Armenia to be reduced

25 Mar. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Armenia may lose the opportunity to have a large number of security guards, unless they have the status of civil servants. The corresponding amendments were announced by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Armen Mkrtchyan today.

According to him, the number of security guards for private individuals will be limited to three. It is also planned to reduce the number of escort cars to one.

An exception will be made for officials, whose security details will be determined by protocol.

A fine of 500,000 drams (about $1,270) will be imposed for violating the law.

The deputies expressed a number of objections and questions, including how law enforcement officers will distinguish security guards from, for example, family members travelling in the same vehicle. Particular attention was given to the issue of foreign businessmen, whho would also be subject to the restriction under this version of the bill.

These comments are planned to be taken into account before the second reading, which will be the final one.