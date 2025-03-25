Fuel oil emmissions found on coast of Anapa again

25 Mar. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

New oil product emissions have been identified at four sections of the coastal strip in Anapa, the press service of the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reports.

According to the press service, new emissions were discovered near the Beach Village, not far from the mouth of the Mozhepsin River, on the beach section between Vityazevo and Blagoveshchenskaya and on the central beach of Anapa.

It is noted that the cleanup efforts begin with the removal of oil product emissions, after which sand sifting continues.