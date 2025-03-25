Mining farms exposed in Dagestan during experiment

25 Mar. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The experiment confirmed the urgency of the cryptocurrency mining problem in Dagestan, the acting director of Dagenergo, a branch of PJSC Rosseti North Caucasus Arsen Gadzhiev announced.

According to Gadzhiev, the villages of Balakhani and Maidanskoye in the Untsukulsky district were chosen for the study, as their residents often complain about power outages.

He explained that, overloads have been recorded at the substations supplying these villages with energy over the past two years.

To test the hypothesis, the Internet was turned off for a short time in both villages. As a result, the network load instantly dropped by 3.2 megawatts, indicating the presence of about 900 mining machines.

Gadzhiev further explained, 3.2 megawatts is enough to supply 1,500 houses with energy. Meanwhile, only 849 personal accounts registered in the two villages.

The acting director promised stricter measures against mining farms and the continuation of such experiments in the future.