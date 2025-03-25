Trump expresses interest in dialogue with Tehran

25 Mar. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump has sent a message to Tehran, expressing interest in establishing dialogue with the Iranian authorities, while also warning of military action if Iran refused to engage in diplomatic contacts, US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said.

"President Trump recently sent a letter to the leader of Iran expressing interest in direct negotiations to de-escalate tensions, prevent war, and stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. However, he also warned that in the absence of direct talks, there would be military consequences",

Tulsi Gabbard said.

Earlier, it was reported that the USA had offered Iran "full dismantlement" of the nuclear program, including peaceful research. However, Tehran refuses to conduct direct negotiations with Washington.