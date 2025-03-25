UN welcomes agreements on navigation safety in Black Sea

25 Mar. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN welcomes the agreements between by Russia and the USA on ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea, Stephane Dujarric, the official spokesperson for the UN Secretary General said.

"We have seen the statements, obviously, we welcome them",

Stéphane Dujarric said.

The UN has not yet announced plans for its participation in the implementation of the agreements on the Black Sea. According to Dujarric, it is to early to dicuss this.

Let us remind you that during the talks in Riyadh, representatives of Moscow and Washington agreed to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, as well as not to use commercial vessels for military purposes. The agreements will come into force after sanctions are lifted from Rosselkhozbank and some Russian companies.