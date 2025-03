25 Mar. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of March 25, a forest fire broke out in the Adler district of Sochi, the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Territory reported.

Information about the fire was received at about 19:12 (Moscow time).

"A strip of forest, approximately 300 meters long, caught fire in the Adler district of Sochi",

the department's press service stated.

Eight firefighters and two fire trucks are involved in extinguishing the fire.