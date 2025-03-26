U.S. to help restore Russia's access to world market

26 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States will help restore Moscow's access to the world market of agricultural products and fertilizer and lower maritime insurance costs, the White House said in a statement following talks in Saudi Arabia on March 25.

Washington also pledges to help lower maritime insurance costs for Russia, help enhance access to the ports for ships and is willing to help provide access to payment systems for such transactions related to agricultural and fertilizer trade.

"The United States will help restore Russia's access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, as well as enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions." the statement reads.

The sides have also agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.