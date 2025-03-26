Russia beats Zambia, Azerbaijan loses to Belarus

26 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The players of the Russian national football team have defeated the Zambian team 5-0 in a friendly match that took place at the VTB Arena in Moscow on March 25.

In addition, Belarus won 0-2 away against Azerbaijan in the friendly match in Baku. The goals were scored by Pavel Tseslyukevich at minute 59' and Nikita Demchenko at minute 78'.

On March 19, the Russian national team defeated Grenada with the same score. Zambia is ranked 87th in the FIFA world rankings. The Russian national team is ranked 34th.