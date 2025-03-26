Kremlin reveals main results of consultations with U.S.

26 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the United States have agreed to ensure the implementation of the Black Sea initiative. The text of the statement, released after expert consultations in Riyadh on March 25, has been published on the Kremlin's website.

"In accordance with the agreement between the presidents of Russia and the United States, both sides have committed to implementing the Black Sea initiative. This initiative includes guaranteeing safe navigation in the Black Sea, refraining from the use of force, and prohibiting the use of commercial vessels for military purposes, while establishing appropriate control measures through inspections of such vessels," the statement reads.

It was also reported that the U.S will help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

The deal on maritime safety would come into force after a series of conditions were met - including the lifting of restrictions and sanctions on a major agricultural bank, exporters of food and fertilizer and on Russian vessels.