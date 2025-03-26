Pashinyan and Rubio discuss Armenia-U.S. strategic partnership

26 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed shared interests as strategic partners during their phone call on March 25, the Armenian government's press service reported.

"Pashinyan presented to Rubio the negotiation processes that resulted in reaching an agreement on the draft agreement “On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan”," the statement reads.

The Armenian PM emphasized that the draft agreement is awaiting signing. The interlocutors agreed to continue high-level Armenia-U.S. contacts.