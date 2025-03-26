Over 1,400 people detained in Turkey during protests

26 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 1,400 people were detained during protests in Turkey on March 19-25, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

"A total of 1,418 people were detained during illegal demonstrations on March 19-25. As many as 979 suspects have been taken into custody and 478 of them will be brought before court," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Prosecutors seek arrest of 206 people in İstanbul over protests, with seven journalists who covered the protests remanded in custody by an Istanbul court on Tuesday.

The Turkish opposition has been holding rallies in support of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu since March 19, when he was detained on charges of corruption. The largest-scale demonstrations are taking place in Ankara. Meanwhile, the authorities have banned protests in the capital until April 1, and in Istanbul until March 27.