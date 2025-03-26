Fuel oil remaining in Black Sea exceeds thousands of tons

26 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The fuel oil that is left in the Black Sea after the oil tanker incident in the Kerch Strait totals 3,100 tons, Russia's Deputy Transport Minister Alexander Poshivay said.

"The state of emergency in the Black Sea is still in force now as two captains of separate tankers entered the prohibited region at the wrong time violating the law. As a result we have 3,100 tons of fuel oil remaining in the Black Sea now," Poshivay said.

According to him, it has partially been removed, though that this is indeed a serious disaster.