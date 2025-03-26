Red Wings resumes Baku-Moscow flights

26 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian airline Red Wings has thrown its hat in the ring, announcing the return of direct flights from Zhukovsky Airport to Baku, set to take off in April.

"Red Wings is resuming regular direct flights from Zhukovsky Airport in the Moscow region to the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku. The first flight is scheduled for April 27, 2025," the statement reads.

According to the company, the flights will be up and running twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays. The scheduled departure is calibrated for 16:20 (GMT+4), with the return trajectory slated for 21:40 (GMT+4).