26 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s Football Federation has announced that the national teams of Iran and Russia will play a friendly football match later this year, according to FFIRI President Mehdi Taj.

"We will play a friendly match against the Russian team on October 6 and will play against Chile on October 14," Taj said.

The Russian and Iranian teams previously played against each other on three occasions: in 2011, when Iran defeated Russia 1-0, and in 2017 and 2023, which both ended in a 1-1 draw.