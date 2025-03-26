Armenia considers opening railway communication with Türkiye

26 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Armenian MFA

Yerevan and Ankara intend to revive relations. The parties are considering the issue of opening common borders, in particular railway communication between the countries on the Gyumri-Kars route, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Armenia is conducting a very constructive dialogue with Türkiye, without putting forward any preconditions: its main goal is to open the borders between the two countries, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with the Brazilian newspaper Correio Braziliense.

"The ban on air cargo transportation has been lifted, direct flights have been launched, and a number of other confidence-building measures have been implemented. We agreed that at the first stage the border can be opened for citizens of third countries, as well as citizens of Armenia and Turkiye with diplomatic passports,”

- Ararat Mirzoyan said.